Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Shares Down 0.6%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.43 and last traded at $39.50. 2,456,990 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,966,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 653,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after buying an additional 86,409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 571,421 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 265,334 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 261.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,978,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $83,004,000 after buying an additional 1,431,632 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

