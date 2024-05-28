National Bankshares Raises Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $7.25

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AQN. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE AQN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,812. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 301,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 282,456 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 642.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 152,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 131,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.1% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.