Morgan Stanley Raises PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $32.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,760. PPL has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in PPL by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after buying an additional 86,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the third quarter valued at about $363,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

