National Bankshares Raises Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$43.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.38.

Boralex Price Performance

TSE:BLX traded down C$0.24 on Tuesday, hitting C$33.16. The company had a trading volume of 222,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.42. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$25.40 and a 52 week high of C$39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.45.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of C$315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.060066 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

