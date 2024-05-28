Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,450 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock remained flat at $43.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8,688,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,288,736. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.