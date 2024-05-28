NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $83.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $84.63. 1,735,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,648. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NRG Energy news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

