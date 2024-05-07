Idaho Trust Bank Purchases 57,725 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Idaho Trust Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 198.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,725 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 4.8% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank owned about 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.25. 4,752,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,856. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.50.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.