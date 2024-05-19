American National Bank Acquires 2,042 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Corning were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,856,000 after acquiring an additional 232,699 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after acquiring an additional 146,807 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Corning stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock worth $7,971,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

