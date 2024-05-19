American National Bank Purchases 582 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

American National Bank boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 27,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,946,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,205. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.89 and a 200 day moving average of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $79.76 and a 12 month high of $170.80.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

