IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.41

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.41 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.69). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,097,254 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on IP Group from GBX 133 ($1.67) to GBX 126 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.
