IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.41

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 50.41 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.69). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,097,254 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on IP Group from GBX 133 ($1.67) to GBX 126 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get IP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP Group

IP Group Trading Down 2.5 %

IP Group Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.51. The stock has a market cap of £529.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 10.11.

(Get Free Report)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.