1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.87

Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.87 and traded as high as $53.36. 1st Source shares last traded at $52.72, with a volume of 35,972 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRCE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 1st Source from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

In other 1st Source news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 761 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $39,206.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCE. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

