Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.08. Esprit shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 461,540 shares.

Esprit Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Esprit Company Profile

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. It operates through Europe; Asia; E-shop; and Corporate Services, Sourcing, Licensing and Others segments. The company offers apparel and accessories under the ESPRIT brand name through retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

