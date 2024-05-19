American National Bank Sells 1,007 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

American National Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,742,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 999,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,541,000 after buying an additional 17,137 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,129,000 after buying an additional 276,387 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 600,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,514. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.41. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.