HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $625.81

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 625.81 ($7.86) and traded as high as GBX 703.20 ($8.83). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 697 ($8.75), with a volume of 27,895,942 shares traded.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 830 ($10.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 660 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($8.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.17) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.05) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 807.65 ($10.14).

The firm has a market cap of £131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 650.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 626.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,326.09%.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery bought 26,899 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 713 ($8.96) per share, with a total value of £191,789.87 ($240,881.52). In related news, insider Georges Elhedery purchased 26,899 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £191,789.87 ($240,881.52). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.49), for a total transaction of £533,694.16 ($670,301.63). 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

