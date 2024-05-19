China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.92. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 3,393 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 7.7 %

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

