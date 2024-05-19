Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.65

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $6.95. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 283,999 shares traded.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Get Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth $69,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.