Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.65

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.65 and traded as high as $6.95. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 283,999 shares traded.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.