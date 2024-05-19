American National Bank Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

American National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. American National Bank owned about 0.45% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $781,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.73. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,836. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.73. The company has a market capitalization of $188.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.09. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $111.64.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.