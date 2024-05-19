American National Bank Reduces Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,953,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,037,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after purchasing an additional 667,695 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800,045 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $268,549,000 after buying an additional 102,977 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in American Express by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $326,165,000 after buying an additional 328,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $294,856,000 after buying an additional 102,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,765. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $243.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

