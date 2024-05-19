Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $139.40

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$139.40 and traded as high as C$145.20. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$144.17, with a volume of 228,360 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$144.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$134.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$139.44.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

