Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.35 and traded as high as C$11.59. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$11.17, with a volume of 7,570 shares trading hands.

Big Banc Split Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.97 million and a P/E ratio of 58.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.35.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is 415.79%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

