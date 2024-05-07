Idaho Trust Bank Acquires 3,478 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Idaho Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,233,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,595,000 after acquiring an additional 732,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,504,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,843,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,084,000 after acquiring an additional 430,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 367,328 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.87. 1,121,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,936. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.