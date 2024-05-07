Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 797 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,364,000 after purchasing an additional 186,705 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,802,000 after purchasing an additional 114,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,431,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,580,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after purchasing an additional 79,958 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.86. 192,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,539. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.51. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $119.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

