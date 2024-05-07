RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Insider Buys £19,869.55 in Stock

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) insider Vikas Karlekar bought 991 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,005 ($25.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,869.55 ($24,961.75).

RIT Capital Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON:RCP traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,010 ($25.25). 249,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,393. RIT Capital Partners has a 52 week low of GBX 1,696 ($21.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,030 ($25.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,804.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,809.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,377.55 and a beta of 0.45.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a GBX 19.50 ($0.24) dividend. This is an increase from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,585.03%.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

