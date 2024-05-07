Idaho Trust Bank Sells 3,733 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Idaho Trust Bank lowered its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up about 1.5% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after buying an additional 1,304,222 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 274,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,350,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,568,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,768. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

