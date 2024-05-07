Idaho Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Idaho Trust Bank lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.24 and a 52-week high of $85.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

