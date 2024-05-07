Idaho Trust Bank Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Idaho Trust Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,641,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,543. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

