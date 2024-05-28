BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 474.9% from the April 30th total of 290,500 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

BIOLASE Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 723,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 1,782.73% and a negative net margin of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

