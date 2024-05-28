Short Interest in Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Drops By 66.1%

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the April 30th total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 million and a PE ratio of -13.91. Agape ATP has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 173.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.90%.

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

