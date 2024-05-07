Idaho Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Idaho Trust Bank boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,648,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 74.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 841,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,269,000 after buying an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after buying an additional 73,272 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.61. 590,108 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

