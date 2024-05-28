Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Increases By 221.4%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the April 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:APWC traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.