Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MKC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,430. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $1,511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

