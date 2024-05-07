Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Insider Sells 23,683 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 401,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,523. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.77. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -875.06 and a beta of 1.37.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $569.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,299,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,498 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 96,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,478,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 39,445 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $13,051,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.
