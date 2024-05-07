Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,000 shares during the period. Coupang accounts for 7.0% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $2,538,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $29,888,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,754,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,355,282 shares of company stock valued at $633,457,030. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,506,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,063,403. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

