Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 57 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 157.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,483 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,445. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

BKNG stock traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,604.13. 152,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,526.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,412.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,844.48.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

