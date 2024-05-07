Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $8.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $783.23. 411,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $796.73 and a 200 day moving average of $767.36. The company has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total value of $2,460,966.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.86, for a total transaction of $2,460,966.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,087 shares of company stock worth $57,814,366 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

