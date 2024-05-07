Idaho Trust Bank Has $2.06 Million Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Idaho Trust Bank cut its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,757 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust comprises about 1.2% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Idaho Trust Bank owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 108,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 276,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,962. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

