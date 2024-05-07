Idaho Trust Bank Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Idaho Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,901. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average of $74.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.46.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.