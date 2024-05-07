Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Director Gregory A. Duffey Purchases 2,000 Shares

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) Director Gregory A. Duffey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,956. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Financial Services stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,742. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $125.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.35. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRAF. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 2,181.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 39,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

