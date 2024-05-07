Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) General Counsel Sells $331,489.80 in Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.48. 130,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,815. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.40. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $214.94.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PIPR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PIPR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.