JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $31,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

