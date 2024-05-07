Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Phillip Eyler Sells 15,000 Shares

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $772,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,405.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of Gentherm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,186. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gentherm by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

