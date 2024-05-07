Lincoln National Corp Purchases 91,272 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,272 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 6.61% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 379,948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 474,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 333,766 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,128,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 285,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,883,000.

Shares of CGMS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.94. The company had a trading volume of 259,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,908. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

