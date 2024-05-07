Lincoln National Corp Has $23.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $23,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,720,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. 1,710,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,425. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

