Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Position Lifted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Roku makes up about 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Roku by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth $605,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Roku by 13.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $511,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,751 shares of company stock worth $1,909,835. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.44. 1,960,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,117,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.75 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

