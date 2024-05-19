Marathon Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

NBR stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 180,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.90. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47. The company has a market cap of $813.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.37.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($2.92). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $743.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

