Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,812,000 after buying an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 944,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 833,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 750,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $190.08. 293,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,448. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.54 and its 200 day moving average is $177.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

