Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after buying an additional 137,044 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,271,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,542,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $3,793,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.56. 3,523,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,920,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.