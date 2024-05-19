JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 6.6% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8,375.0% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

JEPI traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.39. 2,511,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,919. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

