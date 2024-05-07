Lincoln National Corp Has $13.38 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $204.97. 19,912,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,183,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.46 and a 200 day moving average of $193.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

