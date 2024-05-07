Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,427. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $81.65 and a one year high of $113.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,282. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.43.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

